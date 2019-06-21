The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship and a local P.E.O. Scholarship, for the 2019-2020 academic year, was presented to two Newton girls at their high school award ceremonies and at P.E.O. Chapter IA’s monthly meeting.

Lauren Thompson, a graduating senior at Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita, is the daughter of Larry and Angela Thompson, Newton, and was recommended for the STAR Scholarship by Chapter IA of Newton. Thompson has been accepted and will attend University of Missouri, Kansas City where she has plans to study Health Sciences beginning in the fall.

Faye Smith, a graduating senior at Newton High School, is the daughter of Troy and Sommer Smith, Walton, and was recommended for the STAR Scholarship by Chapter HI of McPherson. Smith has been accepted and will attend Kansas State University where she has plans to study Agricultural Communications and Journalism beginning in the fall.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.

In addition to the STAR Scholarship, each girl received a $600 scholarship from the local P.E.O. Chapter IA in Newton.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increase educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided over $321 million in financial assistance to more than 105,000 recipients. The P.E.O. Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs, located in Nevada, Missouri.