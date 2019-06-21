The Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild will meet on Monday, June 24 at the Delos V. Smith Senior Center, 101 W. First Ave., Hutchinson, for their monthly meeting. Coffee and fellowship will begin at 9 a.m., with the business meeting at 9:30. Members will show their latest creations during show and share. Our presenter for this month will be Janealla McBride with a presentation and trunk show “ScrapStastic Quilts.” Guests are welcome to attend. For questions, please contact Billie Morrow at (620) 663-9876