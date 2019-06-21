Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members from across the country will gather in Anaheim, California, for the 2019 National Leadership Conference June 30. Three Goessel High School FCCLA members will be attending the event, where they will have the opportunity to develop their leadership skills, listen to national speakers, explore college and career options, and compete against other FCCLA members from across the country. GHS members Brooke Nafziger, Bea Gaeddert, and Kaleigh Guhr will take part in STAR Event competitions at the conference.

FCCLA’s STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition) are competitive events in which members are recognized for their work in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. Members compete at the District, State, and National level. This year, Nafziger, Gaeddert, and Guhr will represent Goessel High School and Kansas FCCLA as they compete against others from around the country.

Nafziger and Gaeddert will compete in the event National Programs in Action. Students competing in this event discuss how they planned and carried out an FCCLA National Program event. Nafziger and Gaeddert chose to focus on the Student Body program, a program made up of four separate units – The Healthy You, The Fit You, The Real You, and The Resilient You. Throughout the year, these two chose to carry out projects focusing on The Real You and The Resilient You, using the platform of mental health to share with their peers and the community that mental health concerns are nothing to be ashamed of. They created the brand Confidently Me, and used this as a way of sharing their message with GHS students and students in a number of surrounding schools. During their presentations, they shared their own personal stories as a way to show their peers how to love themselves and be self-confident while also dealing with mental health concerns, and also how to be supportive of a friend struggling with mental health. While at NLC, Brooke and Bea will share their work with judges through an oral presentation and visual display.

Guhr will compete in the event Focus on Children, an event in which students plan and carry out a child development project or activity that has a positive impact on both children and the community alike. Kaleigh chose to focus on the topic of healthy snacking as a way to raise awareness of and fight childhood obesity. She planned and carried out two lessons in each of the preschool and Kindergarten classrooms, where she designed an alphabet coloring book of healthy snacks for the preschoolers and allowed them to sample many of the foods listed, led the Kindergartners in creating a crafty snack activity that they could take home, and having students in both classes guess and help create models representing the amount of sugar in the foods they regularly eat. These models were also made visible for parents at an early childhood family fun night, so parents were able to see how much sugar their children were consuming, as well. To conclude her lessons with the preschoolers and Kindergartners, Kaleigh shared a batch of brownies with each class, explaining that it’s okay to still eat sweet treats, as long as they are made with some sneaky healthier ingredients like applesauce instead of oil and sugar. While in Anaheim, Guhr will share her project through the use of a visual display and oral presentation for the judges.