Connor Mickens became the first athlete at Bethel College to be named a Google Cloud Academic All-American when the team was announced Wednesday.

Mickens graduated this year after playing for Bethel men's golf. He was named a Google Cloud Academic All-American second-team member in the NAIA At-Large division.

Mickens is the first Thresher student-athlete in school history to be earn this honor.

"It's an honor to be the first in school history," Mickens said.

He was part of a pool that also included tennis players Gabe Johnson and Ryan LaCombe on the men's side, and Kaci Wilson on the women's side.

"Gabe, Ryan, and Kaci were just as deserving of it as I was," Mickens said.

Mickens is a two-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete in the sport of golf and was consistently one of Bethel's top performers for the past couple of seasons. Mickens ended his career with five different program course records, including turning in a 70 (-2) at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City this fall, as well as a 72 (E) at the Salina Country Club.

"There's not a more well-deserving person as far as I'm concerned," said coach Gregg Dick. "I knew Connor was always going to be working hard in the classroom as well as on the golf course. That's what it takes. I'm very proud of him and excited I had the opportunity to work with him for four years. It is a well-deserved honor."

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore academically with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3. This year's group of Google Cloud Academic All-Americans boasted a cumulative GPA of 3.94, with Mickens coming in right above it at 3.95.

"I'm glad I was able to attend Bethel and have the opportunity to play golf and get an education," Mickens said. "I'm glad it worked out for me here. I appreciate Gregg with his support in golf and life in general. He was a great help to get me to where I am.

Mickens shared he also wanted to thank Dr. Allison McFarland, Chair of Business at Bethel College.