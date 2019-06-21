Area students named to Washburn President's List



TOPEKA — Washburn University recently named more than 600 students to the spring 2019 President's List. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.



Honorees include:



Cassidy Funk of North Newton



Kaitlyn Schrock of Hesston



Hope Thiel of Burns



Shae Ware of Sedgwick

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 7,000 students and a 1,000 faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn's programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master's degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.

O'Meara named to Dean's List

AMES, Iowa - Emily Susan O'Meara, a Dairy Science major from Newton, was one of approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

EMU honors area students

HARRISONBURG, VA — The Eastern Mennonite University community gathered to celebrate student successes of the 2019 spring semester and special end-of-the-academic-year recognitions and awards.



Local students honored included:



Jason Wong of North Newton received a STEM poster award given for winning the STEM poster competition for the Academic and Creative Excellence Festival.



Lydia Chappell Deckert of North Newton received a Student Life award given for recognition of her role as the Common Grounds Cafe Operations Manager.

Fox earns degree

HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings College held its 133rd Commencement on Saturday, May 20. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 212 undergraduates and 13 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 17 states and three countries.

Jerod Thomas Fox of Newton earned a degree in Broadcasting.

Harms earns Masters

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State University's largest-ever graduating class (5,248) received degrees during four spring commencement ceremonies May 9 and 11. Iowa State awarded 4,439 undergraduate degrees, 527 master's degrees, 132 doctor of philosophy degrees and 150 veterinary medicine degrees.

Steven Harms of Newton was awarded a Master of Science, Statistics.

Stewart graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Kelliynne C. Stewart graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Stewart is the daughter of James Stewart of Newton, and Kara Call of Wichita, and step-daughter of Kirk Call of Wichita, and Emily Stewart of Newton.



She is a 2018 graduate of Wichita Northwest High School, Wichita.

Fox named to dean's list

Kenton Fox, Newton, has been named to the William Jewell College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. The honor recognizes students with a grade-point average of 3.7 or above enrolled in at least 14 hours.



William Jewell College is located in Liberty, Missouri, 15 miles from Kansas City. The critical thinking college guides students to live what they learn, engage in the world and prepare for meaningful lives of leadership and service.





