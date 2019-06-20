WICHITA — A 31-year-old Wichita woman is going to prison after admitting that she used online advertisements to solicit sex acts with a 16-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors say Brittany Knighton-Harris was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that as part of a plea deal, Knighton-Harris admitted that she used Backpage.com in July 2013 to post online ads offering sex acts with the girl at a Topeka hotel. She also arranged for the girl to perform sex acts for money in Wichita.