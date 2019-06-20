Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northwest corner of East Fourth Avenue and North Walnut Streets.

In 1960, Stuckey Lumber was at 25 E. 4th, where the Astro Motel is now, and they also owned some property on the north side of the street where they had some lumber storage buildings. Stuckey's built a new facility at 11th and Lorraine and moved there in 1961. A new hamburger chain named McDonald's, offered to by the 20 E. Fourth Ave. property with an option of a percentage of the profits or a straight sale. They figured 15 cent hamburgers would never make it and took the straight sale.

McDonald's built their store in Hutchinson at 20 E. Fourth Ave. in 1961. The franchise was owned by Donald Fostnight. In 1978, Jerry and Marie Blocker purchased the franchise. In 1992, Chuck and Paula Vecchiarelli purchased the franchise from the Blockers. In 2015, Bob Lane purchased the franchise from the Vecchiarelli's. McDonalds is still at 20 E. 4th, just finishing up a major renovation, and is still owned by Bob Lane.