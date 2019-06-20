June 22 through 30

All times Central

Saturday, June 22

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Showcase TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Derby 7 p.m.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Stroke Play Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO GOLF — Wichita Open, Crestview CC, 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Fire & Ice WPSL @ FC Wichita (W 4 p.m.).

Sunday, June 23

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Showcase TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Derby @ Newton 7 p.m.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Stroke Play Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO GOLF — Wichita Open, Crestview CC, 8 a.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Columbus 4:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — St. Louis @ FC Wichita (W 2 p.m., M 7 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, June 24

LEGION BASEBALL — Salina @ Newton Juniors 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, June 25

LEGION BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton Seniors 6 p.m., Newton Juniors @ Wichita East 4:30 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton vs. Hutchinson @ Eck Stadium 5:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, June 26

LEGION BASEBALL — Wichita East @ Newton Seniors 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Hutchinson 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER (CONCACAF GOLD CUP) — Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana 5:30 p.m., Panama vs. USA 7:30 p.m. @ Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan. (TV TBA).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Kansas City Courage @ FC Wichita (W 7 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, June 27

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Haysville 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Aviator Classic TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Haysville 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 6:07 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, June 29

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Aviator Classic TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Andale @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 3:07 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Little Rock (M 7 p.m.).

Sunday, June 30

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Aviator Classic TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Andale 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 12:07 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.