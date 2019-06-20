Join the Youth Sponsorship Dashboard Tour from 3:30-5:30 p.m. July 26 at Harrold Youth Center. Youths in sixth- through 12th-grade are invited to tour Fort Leavenworth and enjoy barbecue afterward. To sign up, call 684-5118.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s Summer Reading Program “pages-to-screen movie club” for ages 10 and up is 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Movies shown are inspired by young adult literature. Popcorn is provided. Attending three or more events earns participants a personalized Hollywood star. For more information, call (913) 758-3006.

Harrold Youth Center is offering Teen Summer Adventures on Mondays. Visit the center at 45 Biddle Blvd. for more information.

Child and Youth Services is enrolling for summer programs. Children must have an active CYS registration. For more information, call 684-5138 or visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil.

The Combined Arms Research Library Children’s storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.

Scouts BSA, for youths ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail. com.

MilitaryChildCare.com is available to Child and Youth Services patrons. MCC is a Department of Defense website for military families seeking child care. The online gateway provides comprehensive information on military-operated or military-subsidized child care programs. For more information, call 684-5138.