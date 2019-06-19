We broke our commitment

We walked away from our contract with Iran. We broke the commitment, not they. And we choked off their means of survival, the sale of their oil to other countries. Now we cry "foul" when tankers are attacked in the Gulf of Oman. Were these Iranian attacks? Unclear. But if they were, what did we expect? We are pushing for a war with Iran. Bolton is begging for it. And who profits? The War Machine; armament companies, aviation companies producing the deliverance of those deadly devices, bankers who provide the monetary backing at healthy interest. Who loses? The innocent citizens of Iran and the soldiers on both sides, just a bit of collateral damage when there's big money profit involved. And who will pay for it? We, the U.S. taxpayers, just like we did for Iraq. Have we learned nothing? WAKE UP AMERICA!

— Beth Vannatta, Halstead

Dorian Gray?

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden seems to be following the Clinton strategy of limiting public contact. Let controlled exposure, name recognition and the illusion of moral fiber carry him to the Democratic nomination.

Blending into the weeds is a Darwinian survival skill Biden has mastered with scary proficiency. Biden’s team is attempting to project a “woke” image for an old-time politician who carries a ton of baggage.

His only remarkable feature is a willingness to jettison decades-old convictions on the turn of a dime.

From minute to minute who is the real Joe Biden? That has yet to be determined by the demands of political expediency.

Like the portrait of Dorian Gray, the Biden team knows the less of the real Joe people see the greater his odds for political survival become.

— Gregory H. Bontrager, Hutchinson

Meth problem continues to grow

As most already know, the opiate epidemic has been worsening, each year claiming more lives than the last. What is less known by the general public is the problem with methamphetamines has been growing over the last several years as well.

In the most recent data from the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, it was found an estimated 964,000 people age 12 or older had a methamphetamine use disorder. This large number of methamphetamine users can lead to some very serious problems in communities; higher crime rates, destroyed families, and the many risks to public health.

Methamphetamines are made by combining chemicals that can be explosive in bad cases as well as causing long term property damage from toxic chemicals.

Houses where a meth lab was in operation can retain chemicals that are hazardous to those who live in the house afterwards. In fact, even use of the drug within an apartment, home, or trailer can cause negative health effects long after the user or producer has moved one.

More and more communities each year deal with this problem and it is an expensive thing to repair, with decontamination costing thousands of dollars to inhabitants and landlords both. These problems are far from victimless with acute health effects that include lack of coordination, chest pains, and burns to skin, eyes, nose, and mouth. Possible chronic long-lasting problems may include respiratory irritability, neurological damage, and liver and kidney damage.

In these times it is important that families are aware of both the signs of methamphetamine use and abuse. In addition, community members need to be on the lookout for signs their house was used before for methamphetamine production or use. To learn more about methamphetamine affected houses, visit www.safewise.com/blog/tell-buying-meth-house.

For more information on signs of methamphetamine abuse, visit our website at www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-abuse-information/signs-of-methamphetamine-abuse.html.

— Luke Nichols, Community Relations Director, Narconon