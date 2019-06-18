Floodwaters continue to recede, but the Missouri River is still in a minor flood stage for the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

By 1 p.m. Monday, the river had dropped to 21.39 feet.

The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

The river has been dropping since it crested June 1 at 28.61 feet. This marked the fourth highest crest on record for the Leavenworth area.

A NWS forecast predicts the river will continue to drop, falling below its flood stage by early next week.

A flood warning for the river at Leavenworth is scheduled to remain in effect until June 23.

Floodwaters had receded enough this past weekend to allow Leavenworth officials to reopen the city’s Brush Site, 1803 S. Second St., according to Public Works Director Mike McDonald.

Flooding from the Missouri River has been a frequent problem in recent months.

In March, the Missouri River reached its second highest crest on record for the Leavenworth area – 31.3 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

