Main Street Mainia has arrived — a sidewalk sale downtown and at the Chisholm Trail Center (SE 36th) from June 20 through 22.

This year there will be an added event on Saturday morning — a food truck rally. Main Street will be blocked off from Fifth to Sixth Streets on June 22 to fill the street with food trucks.

Sponsored by Heartland Credit Union, the "Food Truck Throwdown" will feature music and 16 food trucks including: Aero Plains Brewing; B.S. Sandwich Press; Bigley's BBQ LLC; The Brown Box Bakery; Charley's Cheese Steaks; Chilly Goat Shaved Ice; Personal Chef Roberto; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers; Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs; Kona Ice Greater Wichita; LumpiaPalooza; Noble House Hawaiian Plate Lunch; Sweet Willy's BBQ; Taco Mike's; UNO MAS ICT; Urban Skillet.

The traditional sidewalk sales will be 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 20, 9:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. June 21 and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22.

According to the chamber, for every $5 spent at the sidewalk sale, customers will be given a ticket to enter in a drawing for the Main Street Mainia grand prize. The prize drawing will be June 24.

Participating business this year include Anderson Office Supply, 627 N. Main; Bella Veil, 610 N. Main; Book Reviews, 707 N. Main; Creation Station, 605 N. Main; Faith and Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main; Kitchen Corner, 607 N. Main; Main Street Company, 611 N. Main; Moyo Clothing, 615 N. Main; Newton Et Cetera Shop, 619 N. Main; Prairie Harvest, 601 N. Main; Rohr Jewelry, 505 N. Main; Treasured Fabric, 511 N. Main; Artisan Reflections, Chisholm Trail Center; Baker Furniture and Carpet, Chisholm Trail Center; Famous Footwear, Chisholm Trail Center; Game On, Chisholm Trail Center; Vanderbilt's, Chisholm Trail Center.