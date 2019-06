Ellen Voran will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 22. She was married to Stanley Voran. Ellen and Stanley lived on the Voran family farm, rural Kingman, for 60 years. They moved to Showalter Villa in 2009. Stanley died Dec. 31, 2012. They had one son, Roxie (Lynda) and two granddaughters, Emily and Rebecca, all of Houston, Texas.

Ellen was a teacher for 34 years.

Cards may be sent to 200 W. Cedar, Hesston, KS 67062.