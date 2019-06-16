Beginning next week, city crews will be applying a slurry seal to selected streets in the southwest part of the city. The area is west of Pine Street between S.W. 14th and W. First streets.

Next week’s schedule:

Monday, June 17: S.E. Third Street (S. Pine to Old Main)

Wednesday, June 19: Allison (First to S.E. Fourth)

Weekly schedules will be posted on the city’s website at www.newtonkansas.com/news. The project will run through September, depending on weather.

Scheduled streets will be closed during application and drying, usually eight to 10 hours. Affected residents will be notified one business day in advance by a notice placed at the front door.

Residents should remove parked vehicles from the street prior to closing and keep vehicle and pedestrian traffic off the new surface until the street reopens. Vehicles remaining in the street after closing may be towed at the owner’s expense.