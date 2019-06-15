Camouflaged on all sides by vintage brick buildings, a high-roofed modern open-air metal shed stands near the Second and Washington intersection in Hutchinson. It is the "designer" location for the Farmer's Market. Another smaller site can be found on the northeast end of the Simply Good Overstock parking lot in South Hutchinson.

By February, even a glimpse of these places makes a person salivate. Oh, the for the flavorful burst of a tomato that has been nurtured and ripened in Reno County sun and soil.

March and April catch us toying with store-bought zucchini and cantaloupe. One is waxy and slightly bitter; the other resembles firm, sweetened cardboard. Each bite triggers a yearning for the perfect pick from the truck bed of a vendor's display.

In the chilly time before spring, while we are deliberating whether to turn the furnace up a skosh or put on another log, someone in a thick hoodie and sweats is tuning the carburetor on a massive rototiller. Another has secured the flaps of a greenhouse. Inside, tiny plants reach for the sun, unaware that on the other side is death by freezing.

While we idly thumb through a garden catalog or twirl the seed racks at the grocery store, ground still crusty with frost is being turned over.

Deciding we want only the best, we plan a leisurely trip to our favorite greenhouse. We buy our token plant and seeds and reward ourselves with pie and coffee.

Something catches our eye. How did it happen? How did barren rural garden plots transform into dark green rows of broccoli, cabbage and peas? Little white hats guard tomato plants. We realize that our planning and planting phase has been surpassed and we never saw it coming. That is the strategy of the gardeners who will be coming to market.

Eyes other than our own are also fixed on this pastoral scene. They are hungry eyes who have their own plans for harvest. They have already "planted" their eggs in the soil or stowed a few of their progeny in the seed pouch. What appears to be a flourishing garden is really an arena where human vigilance meets insect persistence.

Sage advice, probably inspired by insect secret agents, recommends changing garden plots and crop rotation. In truth, witnesses report squash bug scouts. Their one job is to report any new placements of zucchini plants.

Healthy zucchini develops into a well-proportioned small bush. Its produce can be small as a hot dog or as large as a baseball bat. But just when the canning jars for relish and the recipes for lemony zucchini bread are pulled out, the bush crashes to the ground. At the root, an army worm with a mouth shaped like a diamond drill bit has left the plant dying in its own sawdust. The abundant leaves, so green on the outside, are speckled with brown beady eggs on the underside. Hatchlings are gobbling holes in the still fresh foliage. The older generation shamelessly mates, confident that their gardener host will rally with a second planting to support their expanding family.

A summer Saturday will find many scurrying to be first under the airy roof of the Farmer's Market. There, from now until September, from asparagus and rhubarb to watermelon and winter squash, will be a progression of peak produce that appears in spring to summer to early fall. Before they slice, shred, dice, bake, broil or bake their selections, they should know that what they hold in their hands are the survivors. And the sellers, relaxing in their lawn chairs are the champions who have wrested their wares from weather, sun, soil and merciless bugs. They will rest, these few social hours, while their customers go on about how happy they are to have flavorful locally grown food. How charming it must be to live in the country and enjoy harvesting the work of their hands.

Those garden warriors who coax life from the dirt and rescue it from battalions of varmints just smile, secure in the knowledge that if it were easy, everyone would be gardeners.

Jeanie Suter is a mother and grandmother in Hutchinson.