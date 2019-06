The Ranchland Trust of Kansas is seeking professional and amateur photographers willing to submit photographs for its eighth annual photo contest showcasing “the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across the state.”

Participants should submit photos expressing the mission of RTK: “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.” This may include landscape, livestock and people, with preference to grasslands, grazing land, ranchers, cattle and much more.

Participants may enter up to five photos. The entry deadline for the contest is Sept. 6, 2019. Entries will be judged by a panel of professionals in the field of photography and by RTK representatives.

All prizes for the contest are sponsored by Wolfe’s Camera of Topeka. Wolfe’s will award 10 photo cards to all 10 category winners. Categories include: Grand Prize, Landscape, Livestock, People, Youth (ages 5-17), Kansas Livestock Association Member, Fan Favorite via Facebook voting and Honorable Mentions. The grand prize winner will receive their choice of an 11”x 14” stretched photo canvas or a 12” x 18” metal print of their winning photo.

For full contest rules and to enter, visit www.ranchlandtrustofkansas.org (News, Events, Photo Contest). For questions, please contact Samantha Weishaar at (785) 273-5115 or samantha@kla.org.