Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of Avenue G and South Severance.

On July 2, 1885, Hutchinson was selected as the site for the new Kansas State Industrial Reformatory by the state of Kansas. The first 50-man brick cell house was completed in August 1895. The prison grew quickly and by 1908 it became necessary to build a perimeter limestone wall for protection. An officer, Murray, was placed in charge of wall construction with inmate labor.

By 1910, the wall was all but complete, with the guard towers being finished. The same guard towers are there today, but are modernized. The reformatory's name was changed in 1990 to the Hutchinson Correction Facility.