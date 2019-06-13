June 15 through 23

All times Central

Saturday, June 15

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Ozark FC (M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton @ Salina 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Salina @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, June 17

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 9:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, June 18

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Enid (Okla.) TBA, Newton Juniors @ McPherson 6 p.m..

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton vs. Great Bend @ Eck Stadium, Wichita 5:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 9:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, June 19

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Enid (Okla.) TBA, Newton Juniors @ Salina 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Great Bend @ Newton 7 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Little Rock @ FC Wichita (M 7 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 5:40 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, June 20

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Mulvane @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO GOLF — Wichita Open, Crestview CC, 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, June 21

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Showcase TBA, Salina @ Newton Juniors 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Mulvane 7 p.m.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Stroke Play Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO GOLF — Wichita Open, Crestview CC, 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, June 22

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Showcase TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Derby 7 p.m.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Stroke Play Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO GOLF — Wichita Open, Crestview CC, 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Fire & Ice WPSL @ FC Wichita (W 4 p.m.).

Sunday, June 23

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Showcase TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Derby @ Newton 7 p.m.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Stroke Play Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO GOLF — Wichita Open, Crestview CC, 8 a.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Columbus 4:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — St. Louis @ FC Wichita (W 2 p.m., M 7 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

