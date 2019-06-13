BEL AIRE — Authorities say 135 animals have been rescued from the home of an alleged hoarder near Wichita.

KWCH-TV reports that Bel Aire Police Department says the animals rescued Monday include 81 cats. There also were 11 dogs, two chickens, two guinea pigs, seven gerbils, one turtle dove, 14 Norwegian rats, one red-eared slider, 15 ornate box turtles and one beta fish.

The rescue group Beauties and Beasts so far has taken in 10 dogs and one kitten from the home. Randi Carter with Beauties and Beasts says most of those animals had been fixed, but some of the older dogs need medical care.

Forty other animals, including the guinea pigs and turtles, went to a pet store, where they will be quarantined for two weeks before getting new homes.