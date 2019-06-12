On Father’s Day weekend, Goessel is hosting a car show at the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum

Three highlights

1. Cars, trucks and motorcycles

The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum of Goessel will host the Ninth Annual Antique and Classic Car and Truck Show June 15. Vehicles and motorcycles manufactured between 1900 and 1980 in any condition are welcome and will be on display. Awards will be given: People’s Choice; Best of Show; second place; and third place in both car and truck divisions.

2. Not just cars and trucks

In addition to seeing the car show, visitors can tour a museum filled with antique tractors and agricultural equipment. There will also be a small art show with local artists within the Immigrant House, and the museum store will host a sidewalk sale.

3. A historical village

The museum complex consists of eight buildings, including the Immigrant House and the Turkey Red Wheat Palace. Historic buildings from the community including a one room school have been moved to the museum for preservation and restoration.

If you go

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is June 22.

WHERE: Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum, 200 N. Poplar, Goessel.

HOW MUCH: Visitors admitted free. Exhibitors charged a $10 fee. Hot dogs and chips will be available for lunch.