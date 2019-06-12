I guess I’m a troglodyte. My social media footprint is small, limited to email and an occasional Facebook entry. Frankly, I value both my time and my privacy too much to lay my life out in front of the world for everyone to see and comment on.

I’ve read too many horror stories about what happens when other people or groups get hold of personal information. Potential employers sometimes get a real eyeful when skimming a prospective employee’s Facebook account. What does intrigue and mystify me is wondering why so many people seem so ready to share so many details of their personal life to an audience of people who, for the most part, couldn’t care less.

In other words, when does FYI become TMI?

Social scientists have identified something called the “online disinhibition effect” (ODE) to answer this and related questions. The ODE has six components.

Paraphrasing, they might be called:

1. You don’t know me.

2. You can’t see me.

3. See you later if at all.

4. It’s all in my head.

5. It’s just a game.

6. We’re equals.

These six factors sometimes operate singly but often interact and reinforce each other.

“You don’t know me” provides a cloak of anonymity. People feel free to say things they might be too embarrassed to say face to face, or perhaps what they want to say is controversial. Some people sign their real name, while others use a fake name. Regardless, unless you really know the writer, they remain anonymous.

“You can’t see me” provides a shield of invisibility. This factor, especially when combined with anonymity, permits lies, distortions and misrepresentations. Sexual predators troll for potential victims because of these factors. This factor has proven to be effective in aiding law enforcement to trap unsuspecting predators.

“See you later” reflects the fact that online communications often don’t occur in “real time.” Replies are often posted days or weeks after the original posting. Because of this factor, obnoxious or inflammatory comments can be posted, but the commenter simply may not log on again. The plus side of this time differential is that it allows someone to think through their comments instead of simply blurting them out.

“It’s all in my head.” Lacking face-to-face cues, the mind often assigns traits and characteristics to an online communicator. Too often those assigned traits reflect our desires and expectations. And too often those projected images bear little resemblance to the real person.

“It’s just a game” allows users to escape their real world without worrying about any real-world consequences. One of the problems of the “just a game” mentality is that the game may “bleed over” (pun intended) into real life and blur the boundaries. Take, for example, video game drone warfare: I have some real ethical concerns about drone pilots in Nevada bombing some hapless village in the Middle East. “Collateral damage” is a sanitized and bloodless phrase that flies in the face of the reality of war.

“We’re equals” is the great democratic leveling device. Unless we identify ourselves specifically, other people won’t know if we are the wealthy president of some major corporation or just some “ordinary” person playing around on a computer or some other device. Because anyone can air their thoughts and opinions on social media sites, the overall quality of the language sinks dangerously low.

I think the six components of the ODE, taken both individually and collectively, provide a clear basis for understanding the sometimes-baffling behavior of people in cyberspace. Armed with that understanding, we might think twice before making that next internet post.

A psychologist friend once counseled me that before I mailed any very personal letter, I should put it into a drawer overnight. The next morning, I should reread it carefully before deciding to put in in a mailbox. As my friend put it, “Things said or written in the passion of the moment have a tendency to come back and bite us on the rear.”

That is even more true in the “shoot-from-the-hip” world of cyberspace.

Jim Schinstock is a retired college instructor. Email: schinjc@yahoo.com.