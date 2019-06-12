CDDO to meet

The Board of Directors of the Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization (CDDO) will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the meeting room at 500 N. Main, Suite 204, in Newton. There will be opportunity for public forum at the beginning of the meeting.

FCC awards funding

The FCC recently authorized nearly $6.2 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to as many as 2,490 unserved rural Kansas homes and businesses in Harvey and Reno counties, stemming from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Providers will begin receiving funding this month.



The funding award includes $97,438 annually to IdeaTek Telcom for 76 locations in Harvey County.

Providers must build out to 40 percent of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Buildout must increase by 20 percent in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.



Nationwide, the auction last fall allocated $1.488 billion in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years. To date, the first two rounds of authorizations are providing $278.4 million nationwide over the next decade to expand service to 97,998 new locations.