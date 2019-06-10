G2 Heat 14U

finishes 1-3

The G2 Heat 14U-Lange squad finished 1-3 in weekend play.

The Heat downed the Tulsa Eagles 12-7, lost to the Lady Bulldogs Elite 9-2, lost to Team Kansas 12-1 and lost to the Wichita Impact 2-1.

Against the Tulsa Eagles, Piper Seidl went two for three hitting with three RBIs. Allyson Lang and Amber Smith each went two for three with two RBIs. Carly Willhelm also drove in two runs.

Addy Mueller struck out two in three innings for the win. Lange also pitched an inning.

Against the Lady Bulldogs, Seidl drove in a run. Gabby Dalbom struck out one in the loss. Willhelm also pitched.

Against Team Kansas, Mueller struck out two in the loss.

Against the Wichita Impact, Seidl drove in a run. Dalbom took the loss.

The Heat is 9-9.

G2 Heat 18U

goes 0-3

The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas finished 0-3 in weekend play.

The Heat lost to United 7-1, the Kansas White Heat 3-0 and the Diamond Diablos 4-3.

Against United, Kylie Terbovich, Kayla Anderson and Amber Haskins each had two hits.

Annabelle Mclaughlin had two strikeouts in the loss, Heidi Meyer struck out one.

Against the White Heat, Meyer struck out two in the loss. Maizy Robins also pitched.

Against the Diamond Diablos, Ashton Stanford and Alex Llamas each drove in a run. Terbovich, Meyer and Llamas each had two hits.

Robins struck out four in the loss.

The Heat is 1-6.

Panthers

finish 0-3

The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team finished recent play 0-3.

The Panthers fell to the Gators 10-0, the Goddard Young Guns 13-2 and the Derby Dragons 12-0.

The Panthers are 3-6.

BC coach

resigns

Bethel College track and cross country coach Jeff Hoskisson announced his resignation after four seasons.

"Jeff was a quality coach who got the best out of his athletes," said Tony Hoops, Bethel athletic director.

Hoskisson had nine KCAC champions and seven athletes qualify for the NAIA National Championships in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, including Kyle Wilson, who recently finished as an NAIA All-American in indoor and outdoor track. He also produced 15 NAIA Scholar-Athletes and a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.

"I appreciate the commitment that Coach Hoskisson devoted to his programs and to Bethel College Athletics," Hoops said.

Hoops said a search for a new coach has begun.

Thunder extends

NHL affiliation

EDMONTON, Canada — The Wichita Thunder has extended its affiliation with the Edmonton Oilers through the end of the 2019-20 season.

The affiliation also extends to the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate.

This will be the third year the Thunder will be a part of the Oilers’ farm system. Wichita previously was affiliated with the Ottawa Senators for a season.

Edmonton and Ottawa are the only NHL affiliates Wichita has had in its 27-season history.

"On behalf of Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers, we're very excited to extend our affiliation agreement with the Wichita Thunder," said Bill Scott, Director of Salary Cap Management & Assistant to the President of Hockey Operations. "We believe in new Head Coach Bruce Ramsay to develop our prospects in a positive, winning environment that will lead to success for the Thunder and Oilers. Wichita has been a terrific partner and we are pleased to continue our relationship together."

Last season, Wichita had 11 players called up to the AHL, including nine to the Condors.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with the Edmonton Oilers and help develop future prospects that could end up playing in the NHL", Ramsay said. "I've known Bill Scott for a number of years, have had a good working relationship in the past and know him to be a quality person. With his help, I'm looking forward to assisting in building a winning culture in all three organizations."

Wichita opens its 28th season Oct. 11 and 12 at INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita will host the ECHL All-Star Classic Jan. 22.

Avila names

new AD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila University named Shawn Summe as its athletic director.

Summe has been a college athletics administrator for 15 years. He spent the last three years as baseball coach and athletic director at Ave Maria University in Florida. He also was a baseball coach and admissions counselor at Judson College in Illinois.

Summe will begin his duties July 1.

Avila joined the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in 2018.