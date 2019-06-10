McPHERSON — A childhood dream came true for McPherson High School's Cody Stufflebean on Sunday as he announced via Twitter that he has committed to play football at Kansas State University.

"First, I would like to thank all of the coaches that have spent their time recruiting. Also, my current coaches for pushing me and making me the best person I can be on and off the field," Stufflebean, a 6-foot-4, 232-pound tight end/defensive end, tweeted. "Lastly, I would like to thank my family for helping me through this process. After much thought and consideration, I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at Kansas State University."

Stufflebean grew up a Kansas State fan and was excited when he finally received an official offer from the Wildcats.

“It’s great. I have been talking to Taylor (Braet)," Stufflebean said. "He’s their head recruiter there.

"I’ve been talking to him a lot. I’m pretty excited. Got to see my mom and dad — they’re both happy about it.”

Stufflebean led the McPherson defense with 33 total tackles (13.0 tackles-for-loss) and seven sacks. He also saw playing time at tight end, mainly for blocking purposes. Arguably, his best game was in the Class 4A state semifinals when he recorded three sacks in a 15-14 loss to Goddard. He is rated as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class by both 247sports.com and Rivals.com.

Stufflebean also considered Toledo, Kent State, Air Force, Army, Ohio, South Dakota State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and Colorado.