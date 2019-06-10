WICHITA — The Salina Liberty took another step toward securing a Champions Indoor Football playoff berth on Sunday with a dominating 49-12 blowout of the Wichita Force at Intrust Bank Arena.

With the victory, the Liberty improved to 7-3 and moved within a half game of Northern Division leader Omaha. The Beef (7-2) are scheduled to play at Amarillo (5-4) of the Southern Division at 7 p.m. Monday.

The top two teams in each division advance to the playoffs. Salina also holds a one-game lead over third-place Sioux City (6-4) in the North with two regular-season games remaining.

The Liberty got off to a fast start against Wichita, scoring twice in the first five minutes, and never looked back. On the first play from scrimmage, Andrew Jackson hit Ed Smith with a 24-yard touchdown pass and Jimmy Allen's extra point made it 7-0 with 35 seconds gone.

Salina doubled the lead with 10:18 left in the opening quarter on a 10-yard Tracy Brooks run, capping a five-play, 20-yard drive. The touchdown was set up by an Isiah Barfield interception.

Wichita scored the game's final touchdown late in the third quarter to cut the final deficit to 49-12.

Due to technical issues in Wichita, neither final statistics nor scoring details were available.