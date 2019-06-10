The Newton Rebels suffered through an 0-3 weekend in Sunflower Collegiate League play with all three losses by one run.

Friday, Newton lost to the Derby Twins 5-4 at Derby. Saturday, Newton lost at Klein-Scott Field to the Haysville Aviators 10-9. Sunday at home, Newton lost to the Aviators again 6-5 in 12 innings.

In Sunday’s game, a pair of Newton errors in the top of the 12th inning led to the winning run for Haysville.

An RBI double by Luke Royale and a run-scoring error in the bottom of the ninth allowed Newton to tie the game.

Haysville led 5-3 after six inning.

Ridge Stevens went two for six hitting for Haysville with three RBIs. Thomas Stevens went three for six with an RBI. Charles Gordon went two for four with an RBI.

Enzo Bonventre went two for four hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Royale went three for three with an RBI. Brad Chronister finished three for five hitting.

Yu Lun Huang pitched 3.2 innings, striking out five for the win. Ben Ludwig struck out nine in seven innings.

Armondo Romero struck out nine in six innings. Zach Bravo struck out five in two innings. Zach Gillig took the loss without giving up an earned run.

In Saturday’s game, Newton fell behind 6-1, but took the lead with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. Haysville came back with three runs in the seventh inning and a run in the ninth. Newton scored a run in the ninth.

Livan Reinoso went three for four hitting for Haysville with three RBIs. Dayan Reinoso and Sterling Spurling each hit a home run and finished with two RBIs. Robby Broseus added a solo home run.

Newton’s Royale went two for five hitting with a home run and three RBIs. Drew Healy went three for five, driving in two runs. Reed Hodges went two for five with two RBIs.

Tyson Kleinfelter pitched 1.1 innings of relief for the win. Yu pitched 1.2 innings of relief, striking out two, for the save.

Newton used five pitchers with Warren Deitz took the loss.

Hayville improves to 5-2 overall, 4-2 in league play.

Tied 4-4 in Friday’s game, Race Traynor hit a solo home run for the Twins in the bottom of the seventh, which held up as the winning run.

Derby scored first in the bottom of the second inning on an Adrian Salazar RBI single. Newton took the lead in the top of the third when Corbin Lill grounded into a fielder’s choice for an RBI, followed by a Jonathan Stone RBI single.

Colton Whitehouse tied the game in the bottom of the third inning on an a sacrifice fly to bring in a run. Derby scored a run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch.

Jonathan Stone put Newton back in the lead with a two-run single in the top of the fifth. Whitehouse tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly.

Spencer Cochran pitched a compete-game win for Derby, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Garrett McClain went four innings for the Rebels, allowing four runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Gillig took the loss, going three innings and allowing a run on two hits with a walk. Ruben Potillo struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Stone finished three for four hitting for Newton. Jace Snodgrass finished two for three. Bryce Donovan and Traynor each went two for four hitting for Derby.

Newton is 6-5, 2-4 in league play, and hosts Cheney at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Friday’s game

Newton;002;020;000;—4;7;0

Derby;011;110;10x;—5;9;2

McClain, Gillig (L) 5, Portillo 8 and Stone; Cochran (W) and Albrecht.

Saturday’s game

Haysville;001;320;301;—10;12;0

Newton;001;070;001;—9;13;2

Buurstra, Kleinfelter (W) 5, Morrison 7, Huang (S) 8 and Reinoso; and Bonventre, Anderson x. HR — H: D.Reinoso (1), Spurling (1), Broseus (1). N: Royale (1). Time — 3:01.

Sunday’s game

Haysville;200;201;000;001;—6;10;1

Newton;002;010;002;000;—5;10;5

Ludwig, Stephens 8, Brauser 9, Huang (W) 9 and D.Reinoso, Stephens; Romero, Oldham 7, Bravo 9, Gains 11, Gillig (L) 12 and Hodges. Time — 3:48.