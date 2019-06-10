Due to miscommunication in the Salina Journal newsroom, a caption for a photo that contained several factual errors appeared on the front page of Monday’s paper.

The news clippings that Ann Buchman examined were about D-Day, but were not published the day after D-Day. Buchman’s birthday was close to Pearl Harbor, not D-Day. Buchman graduated in the class of 1945, not the class of 1942. There were 9 young men in Bushong High School's class of 1942. Only three young men from the class of 1942 took part in the D-Day invasion, and those three men likely died on their ship after it struck a mine.

The information in the accompanying article was correct. The Salina Journal takes its responsibility to publish accurate information seriously, and practices will be changed to prevent similar mistakes from happening in the future.