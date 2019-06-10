GOESSEL — It has become a Father's Day weekend tradition — an antique, classic car, truck and motorcycle show at The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum, 200 N. Poplar, Goessel. The 12th annual show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15. Admission to the car show, and to the museum that day, is free.

Vehicles and motorcycles manufactured between 1900 and 1980 in any condition are welcome and will be on display. Awards will be given including People’s Choice and Best of Show.

In addition to seeing the car show, visitors can tour a museum filled with antique tractors and agricultural equipment.

The museum complex consists of eight buildings, including the Immigrant House and the Turkey Red Wheat Palace. Historic buildings from the community, including a one-room school, have been moved to the museum for preservation and restoration.

To exhibit a vehicle, the entry fee is $10.

This year, in addition to the car show, there will be an art show with local artists in the Immigrant House. The museum store will also host a sidewalk sale.

Lunch will be available for a small cost.

In case of rain, the show will be moved to June 22.

For more information, call 620-367-8200.