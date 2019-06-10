Several area teams posted high finishes this weekend at the MAYB Summer Kickoff Tournament played in the greater Wichita area.

In the junior-senior boys’ division, Newton finshed second in the A bracket. Newton finished 3-0 in pool play, beating Highland Park 87-77, Gameball 75-34 and the Servants 72-30. In the A bracket, Newton downed the Colorado Panthers 70-48 in the quarterfinals, the Perry Ellis 16-17U Elite 64-42 in the semifinals and fell to Next Level 17U-Silmon 72-63 in the finals.

Hesston finished the tournament 6-1. In pool play, Hesston downed Kinsley 54-33, the Victoria Knights 53-14 and Armoured Elite 46-33.

In B bracket play, Hesston beat Skyline 69-57, lost to Team Beatrice 49-29, beat the Kansas Force 54-48 and beat 365 Hoops Elite 63-58 in the consolation finals.

The Sedgwick Cardinals finished 2-1 in pool play, losing to the Hugoton Eagles 53-35, beating Caldwell 38-31 and beating JAM Athletics 46-41.

In B bracket play, Sedgwick fell to the Burlington Ballers 48-35 and beat the Warriors 40-34.

In the freshman-junior boys, the Oklahoma Flight 2021 won the A bracket finals.

Hesston finished 1-2 in pool play, beating the Wichita BB Society 15U Select 47-31, losing to the KS Triple Threat-Buchman 56-52 and losing to the Mission Elite Silver 50-20.

In B bracket play, Hesston fell to CNBA 9 Gold 55-43 and beat Scott City 48-45.

Mentality by Michael Watson Elite of Missouri won the A bracket of the eighth-grade boys’ division, played in Newton, North Newton and Hesston.

Hesston finished 3-0 in pool play, beating the DTS Elite 49-18, the Top City Lakers 53-39 and the Colorado Miners 14U Red 55-28.

In C bracket play, Hesston beat The Answer 62-32, the Nike Cy Fair Elite 60-34, Junction City White 50-41 and lost in the finals to the Central Kansas Express 50-34.

The Newton Thunder finished 2-2 in pool play, beating Scott City 52-36, losing to the Winfield Builders 39-31, beating Kansas Triple Threat-Lee 54-40 and losing to the Central Kansas Express 56-32.

In D bracket play, Newton lost to the DTS Elite 46-38, beat the Kansas Wildcats 59-45, beat Scott City 43-28 and beat the the Wichita Padres White 37-35 in the consolation finals.

BTR of Oklahoma won the seventh-grade boys A bracket.

Hesston finished 3-0 in pool play, beating the Colorado Hornets 41-25, the Small Town Ballers 2024 42-24 and the Lincoln Monarchs 45-41.

In C bracket play, Hesston beat Tap Wolf Elite 48-46, lost to the Mid-Kansas Jets 42-30 and lost to the Ottawa County Warriors 47-33.

The Oklahoma Hawks won the sixth-grade boys A bracket.

The Newton Hawks finished 2-1 in pool play, beating the PC Heat 54-34, losing to the Oklahoma 2025 Swarm-Coach Jim 48-34 and beating Gameball 50-20.

In B bracket play, Newton lost to the Oklahoma Power 50-30 and Wichita Select 51-24.

Hesston finished 2-1 in pool play, beating the OKC Griffins 41-38, losing to the Topeka Mustangs 31-30 and beating Down By 1 47-36.

In C bracket play, Hesston lost to the PC Heat 58-47 and the Top City Lakers 34-26.

The Oklahoma Phenom Elite won the A bracket of the fifth-grade boys.

The Kansas Players won the A bracket of the fourth-grade boys.

The Oklahoma Chaos Elite 2028 won the A bracket of the third-grade boys.

The Wichita Select 2029 won the A bracket of the first- and second-grade boys.

Oklahoma PWP 2023 won the A bracket of the junior-senior girls.

Newton finished 0-3 in pool play, losing to the Lady Rage 39-19, SBC 17 37-9 and the Missouri Rockets 54-32.

In C bracket play, Newton lost to the Wolfpack Elite 48-43 and beat the Oklahoma Shockers 66-38.

The Oklahoma Lady Fusion 2022 won the freshman-sophomore girls A bracket.

The Wichita Attack won the eighth-grade girls A bracket.

Tayler Hill Elite won the seventh-grade girls A bracket.

Lady Drive Nation 2025 Red won the sixth-grade girls A bracket.

BTR won the fifth-grade girls A bracket.

The DC Queens of Oklahoma won the fourth-grade girls A bracket.

Kansas United 2028 won the third-grade girls A bracket.

Kansas United 2029 won the second-grade girls A bracket.

NOTE: The Kansan listed area teams that were clearly identified by city or school. We also realize local players played for all-star teams not identified by city or school or that a local team was not identified by city or school.

If we missed a local team, contact the Kansan at mschnabel@thekansan.com.