1. Head to the Fathers Day car show

GOESSEL — It has become a Father's Day weekend tradition — an antique, classic car, truck and motorcycle show at The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum, 200 N. Poplar, Goessel. The 12th annual show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15. Admission to the car show, and to the museum that day, is free.

Vehicles and motorcycles manufactured between 1900 and 1980 in any condition are welcome and will be on display. Awards will be given including People’s Choice and Best of Show.

In addition to seeing the car show, visitors can tour a museum filled with antique tractors and agricultural equipment.

The museum complex consists of eight buildings, including the Immigrant House and the Turkey Red Wheat Palace. Historic buildings from the community, including a one-room school, have been moved to the museum for preservation and restoration.

To exhibit a vehicle, the entry fee is $10.

This year, in addition to the car show, there will be an art show with local artists in the Immigrant House. The museum store will also host a sidewalk sale.

Lunch will be available for a small cost.

In case of rain, the show will be moved to June 22.

For more information, call 620-367-8200.

2. Celebrate a century

Wayne G. Austin American Legion Post No. 2 of Newton will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a dinner event this weekend at the post, 400 S. Spencer. The post, which claims to be the first post in Kansas, was chartered June 16, 1919.

At 6 p.m. June 15, the legion will serve a pulled pork meal. A past national commander will speak, and longtime members will be honored.

3. Have some fun

Juggler Jason D'Vaude will offer a performance during Newton Public Librarys Family Time Fun at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The library is located at 720 Oak. The event is free.

4. Catch a movie

The First Church of God will launch its summer outdoor movie series with a showing of "Peter Rabbit" at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The movie is free, along with some snacks. Take your own lawn chair or blanket to 620 Fairview Ave.

5. Check out some history

Ray Olias will talk about the history of Mexican American fast pitch softball in Newton at 7 p.m. June 18 at Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak. The event is free.