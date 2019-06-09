The artistic expressions of children living at EmberHope Youthville will make their Newton debut this month when "Walk A Mile" opens at the Carriage Factory Gallery.

Those youth have used shoes to make individual art projects. Each project, completed by girls ranging in age from 11 to 17, features a centerpiece containing a shoe in varying colors and styles that help the students convey their physical and emotional experiences.

“The Walk A Mile project began as an attempt to utilize art in a way to tell these kids’ stories,” said Micala Gingrich-Gaylord, project coordinator for EmberHope. “When we started the project, I didn’t know how to do it. But, when those first few shoes were finished, I knew something really important was about to happen. It was very honest and very open.”

The “Walk A Mile” art exhibit will open June 20 at Carriage Factory Gallery in concert with a Third Thursday event and run through July 11. Gingrich-Gaylord will speak during an opening reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 21.

A second Walk A Mile exhibit is scheduled for June 28 through July 21 at Kauffman Museum and will feature Gingrich-Gaylord at the event’s opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. June 28.

Their teacher and the project’s coordinator, Gingrich-Gaylord, who holds an art degree from the University of Kansas, met with each student and helped guide them through the process of expressing their experiences in art form. Once complete, students added a short story about their work in a display.

This is actually the second installment of the project, which first took place in 2008, although this will be the first extensive public showing in Newton.

The Carriage Factory Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Third Thursday hours 6 to 8 p.m. June 20.

Hours at Kauffman Museum are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.