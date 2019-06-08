The future of small-school football in Kansas may have been previewed at Joe W. Goering Field, Thresher Stadium with the first Kansas Six-Man Football All-Star Game.

Dylan Spresser had 22 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns to lead the North All-Stars to a 33-13 win over the South. Spresser added a touchdown pass.

Spresser is a recent graduate of Golden Plains, which won the Wild West Bowl last fall, the unofficial state title game.

“At the start of the game, we were a bit slow on our blocking,” Spresser said. “We got some lucky breaks there. Getting to the edge worked sometimes. I’m proud of my line and how everyone played tonight. I’m happy with the way I ended my season. We’ve been practicing since Wednesday, working our butts off. I’m happy we came out with a win.”

Spresser starts his studies in the fall at Northwest Kansas Tech in Goodland.

Caleb Korte, also of Golden Plains, finished with 49 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The South was led by Saul Medina of Fowler, who hit 11 of 23 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kade Scott of Pawnee Heights had nine catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

The sport is currently played by 11 schools in the state, all in far western Kansas.

“It was a lot of fun,” said North coach Brett Clow of Weskan. “I think it’s definitely caught on in western Kansas. I have nothing against any other division, it’s just a chance for us to keep playing against other schools. It gives kids a chance to suit up and play in their hometown. We’ll see how it grows.”

Each team had just eight players dressed.

Clow is a Bethel alum, where he was a standout quarterback for the Threshers.

“We had a great experience here,” Clow said. “Bethel did everything they could for the players here. This was better than we could ask for. It came together late and Bethel jumped on it.”

Clow’s school had an enrollment of 35. He had 12 players on his team out of 13 male students.

“We’ll have 10 out of 11 back for next year,” Clow said. “Some of these kids are used to (small numbers on the team). We have a lot of teams with eight or 10 players. We had some kids who weren’t able to play here today, but we wanted to get as many kids experience as we could and have some fun.”

The North struck first on a 45-yard run for Spresser midway in the second quarter. That stood as the sole score of the half.

After a defensive stop on the first drive of the third quarter, the North needed just three plays to get 30 yards, scoring on a 13-yard Caleb Korte run.

The North missed its first two extra points, a kick on the first attempt (worth two points in six-man) and a run (worth one point).

Less than two minutes later, the South finally scored on a 55-yard pass from Medina to Scott. Scott ran in the one-point conversion.

Spresser made it a two-score game with a 12-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the third period. Korte followed with a one-yard run with 7:10 in regulation. Nolan Ritter hit the two-point kick. Spresser put things away with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Ritter with 4:14 in regulation.

Medina hit a 20-yard touchdown pass to Scott under double coverage as time expired.

North;0;6;6;17;—33

South;0;0;7;6;—13

Scoring

2q. N Spresser 45-yd. run (kick failed) 7:27

3q. N Korte 13-yd. run (run failed) 7:42

3q. S Scott 55-yd. pass from Medina (Scott run) 6:00

3q. N Spresser 12-yd. run (run failed) :14

4q. N Korte 1-yd. run (N.Ritter) 7:10

4q. N J.Ritter 17-yd. pass from Spresser (Box pass from Spresser) 4:14

4q. S Scott 20-yd. pass from Medina (game ended) :00

Team stats

;N;S

First downs;9;7

Rushing-yards;35-237;25-44

Passing yards;55;275

Comp-att-int;5-10-0;14-29-1

Punts-avg.;2-38;0-0

Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0

Penalties-yards;4-30;4-40

Individual stats

RUSHING — North: Spresser 22-148, J.Ritter 2-14, Korte 9-49, Box 3-26. South: Medina 2-(-4), Baker 3-6, Scott 18-27, Weatherly 2-15.

PASSING — North: Spresser 4-6-0, 39 yards; J.Ritter 1-4-0, 16 yards. South: Medina 11-23-1, 218 yards; Baker 1-2-0, 25 yards; Scott 2-4-0, 32 yards.

RECEIVING — North: J.Ritter 1-17, N.Ritter 1-7, Korte 1-5, Vincent 1-10, Schemm 1-16. South: Medina 1-25, Hamby 1-4, Baker 1-13, Weatherly 1-7, Johnson-Hinds 1-7, Scott 9-219.