Newton BOE to meet

The Newton USD 373 Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the meeting room of McKinley Administrative Center, 308 E. First.

Agenda items include a bond resolution, a state grant, student handbooks, opportunity academy credits, a Spanish course for eighth grade, music scholarship, site council reports and a period for public comment.

Newton commission to meet

The Newton city commission will meet for both a work session and regular meeting June 11 in Newton City Hall, 201 E. Sixth.

The commission will meet for a work session at 5 p.m. The agenda includes a housing study update and possible housing incentives along with executive sessions for a litigation update and personnel.

The commission will meet for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Agenda items include special event requests, a proclamation for the anniversary of American Legion, a resolution about roll-off dumpsters, leases for airport tenants, annexation of airport property and a period for public comment.

County commission to meet

The Harvey County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the commission room of the Harvey County Couthouse, 800 N. Main.

Agenda items include airport lease agreements, an annexation of airport property, the 2020 extension budget, meeting dates, a regional solid waste plan, solid waste fees and a period of public comment.

North Newton meeting postponed

The North Newton City Council meeting scheduled for June 10 has been postponed until June 19. There will be a work session at 6 p.m. and the council meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. in North Newton City Hall, 2601 N. Main St., North Newton.