DERBY — The Newton Rebels fell short in its bid to win two straight from the Derby Twins, falling 5-4 Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Derby.

Tied 4-4, Race Traynor hit a solo home run for the Twins in the bottom of the seventh, which held up as the winning run.

Derby scored first in the bottom of the second inning on an Adrian Salazar RBI single. Newton took the lead in the top of the third when Corbin Lill grounded into a fielder’s choice for an RBI, followed by a Jonathan Stone RBI single.

Colton Whitehouse tied the game in the bottom of the third inning on an a sacrifice fly to bring in a run. Derby scored a run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch.

Jonathan Stone put Newton back in the lead with a two-run single in the top of the fifth. Whitehouse tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly.

Spencer Cochran pitched a compete-game win for Derby, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Garrett McClain went four innings for the Rebels, allowing four runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Zach Gillig took the loss, going three innings and allowing a run on two hits with a walk. Ruben Potillo struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Stone finished three for four hitting for Newton. Jace Snodgrass finished two for three. Bryce Donovan and Traynor each went two for four hitting for Derby.

Newton hosts the Haysville Aviators for a two-game homestand at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Newton;002;020;000;—4;7;0

Derby;011;110;10x;—5;9;2

McClain, Gillig (L) 5, Portillo 8 and Stone; Cochran (W) and Albrecht.