PITTSBURG — The Salina Falcons had a rough first day at the Fort Scott tournament on Thursday with a pair of losses, dropping a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Baseball 417 Hooks and a 9-1 late-inning blowout to the Wichita Aeros.

The Falcons are playing all four of their games in the showcase tournament at Al Ortolani Field in Pittsburg. The other two venues are in Fort Scott.

The Falcons fell behind early and left the potential tying run at third base in the bottom of the seventh inning of their opener. Baseball 417 took a 2-0 lead with single runs in each of the first innings and added another in the top of the seventh for a 3-1 advantage.

But Jonas Baughman led off the Falcon seventh with a single and advanced to second on a ground out. Pinch runner Cole Schneider then scored on Joshua Weiser's two-out triple, but Weiser was stranded at third to end the game.

Weiser also drove in the first Salina run with a single in the second. Cason Long pitched the first six innings for the Falcons and took the loss despite yielding just one earned run on three hits and striking out six.

The second game was a pitcher's duel for 4 1/2 innings, tied 1-1, before Wichita blew it open with a four-run fifth and ended it on a run rule with four more in the bottom of the sixth.

KC Crandal was 3 for 4 with a triple and six runs batted in to lead Wichita, while Jovan Suarez singled home the lone Salina run in the fourth. Suarez took the loss for the Falcons, allowing five runs in five innings, though only one was earned.

The Falcons (2-4-1) wrap up the tournament Friday with an 11:15 a.m. game against the KC Pilots and a 3:45 p.m. contest against the Bullpen Savages.