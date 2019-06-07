Staff at Greenwood and Restlawn cemeteries will begin their annual post-Memorial Day cleanup on Monday. Any temporary decorations left on gravesites will be discarded. If you have any decorations you would like to keep, please remove them bySunday. This does not include flowers in permanent vases.
For questions or concerns, please call the cemetery office at 316-284-6082.
Around town: Newton cemeteries plan cleanup
