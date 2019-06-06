GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Sam Griffin, Paul Flores, Bob Modina, Ron Jones -3.

2. Dennis Frank, Dale Dick, Wil Besore, Roman Mannebach -3.

3. Phil Considine, Tom Logue, Brian Curtis, Josh Talbott -2.

Closest to pin 3 — Dale Dick. Closest to pin 9 on second shot — Sam Griffin.

Next play — 9 a.m. Thursday.

AUTO RACING

81 Speedway

June 1

Hornets

A Feature — 1. 9-Slade Mohr, [1]; 2. 41-Chevy Coleman, [3]; 3. 11-Haley Cash, [2]; 4. 36-Brett Barber, [4]; 5. 24-Phillip White Jr, [5].

Heat 1 — 9-Slade Mohr, [1]; 2. 36-Brett Barber, [4]; 3. 11-Haley Cash, [2]; 4. 41-Chevy Coleman, [3]; 5. 24-Phillip White Jr, [5].

Thumper

A Feature — 1. 6-Trace Ayers, 13:47.448[5]; 2. 76-George Ramey, 13:47.875[7]; 3. 55X-Mike Burian, 13:48.937[2]; 4. 23-Joel Hill, 13:49.772[9]; 5. 24-Chris Holle, 13:50.657[3]; 6. 3X-Raymond Ketner, 13:51.179[10]; 7. 37D-Dakota Dale, 13:51.668[6]; 8. 67-Austin Ramey, 13:52.079[11]; 9. 17-Josh Hammar, 13:52.091[1]; 10. 924-Lionel Stillwell, 13:53.071[4]; 11. 71-David Hammer, 13:53.838[8]; 12. 33-Bob Dauer, 13:54.118[16]; 13. 47-Robert Foster, 07:58.996[12]; 14. M18-Andrew Harris, 08:06.241[15]; 15. (DNF) 17D-Dalton Chambers, 08:06.241[13]; 16. (DNF) 76R-Bobby Rudd, 08:06.241[14].

Heat 1 — 1. 76-George Ramey, 04:02.744[8]; 2. 6-Trace Ayers, 04:03.040[7]; 3. 67-Austin Ramey, 04:03.927[3]; 4. 24-Chris Holle, 04:04.097[6]; 5. 17D-Dalton Chambers, 04:11.079[2]; 6. 71-David Hammer, 04:24.044[4]; 7. M18-Andrew Harris, 04:24.107[1]; 8. (DNF) 23-Joel Hill, 03:02.528[5].

Heat 2 — 1. 17-Josh Hammar, 02:08.739[3]; 2. 55X-Mike Burian, 02:10.087[4]; 3. 47-Robert Foster, 02:12.574[2]; 4. 37D-Dakota Dale, 02:13.101[7]; 5. 924-Lionel Stillwell, 02:13.408[6]; 6. 33-Bob Dauer, 02:14.540[8]; 7. 3X-Raymond Ketner, 01:48.749[5]; 8. 76R-Bobby Rudd, 01:48.749[1].

Street Stocks

A Feature — 1. 24B-David Blocher, 06:19.755[6]; 2. 57-Andy McElfresh, 06:20.860[5]; 3. 33-Bradley Shipman, 06:22.377[3]; 4. 09B-Kyle Blocher, 06:23.676[1]; 5. 64-Roger Winters, 06:24.811[4]; 6. (DNF) 54-Mike McIlvian, 06:24.811[2].

Heat 1 — 1. 57-Andy McElfresh, 07:52.541[5]; 2. 33-Bradley Shipman, 07:55.332[3]; 3. 64-Roger Winters, 07:58.876[4]; 4. 09B-Kyle Blocher, 07:59.704[1]; 5. 24B-David Blocher, 07:36.090[6]; 6. 54-Mike McIlvian, 04:02.893[2].

Rookie Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 46-Coby Lamb, 17:12.254[3]; 2. 65B-Brett Davis, 17:12.667[5]; 3. 7J-J.D. Eveland, 17:13.359[8]; 4. 06-Andrew Wallace, 17:13.729[9]; 5. 34-Rickey Bonham, 17:14.123[7]; 6. 31-Jerry Richey, 17:14.601[4]; 7. 020-Fred Freeman, 17:15.236[11]; 8. 7C-Ray Horton, 17:16.110[10]; 9. 32-Jeff Richey, 17:16.957[2]; 10. 01-Kason Carroll, 13:23.767[14]; 11. 2-Rustin Wilson, 17:16.299[6]; 12. (DNF) 75J-Jeff Carrell, 12:44.398[12]; 13. (DNF) 6-John Cohoon, 02:48.238[1]; 14. (DNF) 14R-Ryan Quiring, 02:48.238[13].

Heat 1 — 1. 65B-Brett Davis, 02:52.325[5]; 2. 020-Fred Freeman, 02:52.663[2]; 3. 06-Andrew Wallace, 02:53.346[7]; 4. 34-Rickey Bonham, 02:53.535[6]; 5. 46-Coby Lamb, 02:54.197[4]; 6. 7C-Ray Horton, 03:01.085[3]; 7. 14R-Ryan Quiring, 03:01.085[1].

Heat 2 — 1. 31-Jerry Richey, 02:40.280[4]; 2. 6-John Cohoon, 02:40.637[2]; 3. 7J-J.D. Eveland, 02:41.168[6]; 4. 2-Rustin Wilson, 02:42.525[5]; 5. 32-Jeff Richey, 02:46.183[3]; 6. 01-Kason Carroll, 02:46.770[7]; 7. 75J-Jeff Carrell, 02:51.278[1].

AAA Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 44-Braden Stoner, 22:59.483[5]; 2. 2K-Kendall Kemp, 23:01.256[15]; 3. 60-Cody Kretchmar, 23:01.846[6]; 4. 2W-Richard Wilson, 23:06.230[4]; 5. 78B-Blake Moler, 23:07.009[7]; 6. 32R-Daniel Richey, 23:10.433[10]; 7. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, 23:11.396[1]; 8. 11-Erick Chesterman, 23:12.012[8]; 9. M5-Harley Peery, 23:12.183[11]; 10. 429-Shelby Stucky, 23:18.509[17]; 11. 52C-Alex

Cammon, 23:14.001[16]; 12. 71-Patrick McManus, 23:16.863[2]; 13. 38-Scott Brown, 23:18.447[3]; 14. 9X-Rick Mueller, 23:09.012[18]; 15. (DNF) 0-Brody Robe, 10:17.203[14]; 16. (DNF) 35G-Barry Gifford, 10:17.752[13]; 17. (DNF) 25C-Johnny Cammon, 10:19.287[12]; 18. (DNF) 7CJ-Chris Eveland, 10:20.991[9].

B Feature — 1. M5-Harley Peery, 09:00.872[2]; 2. 25C-Johnny Cammon, 09:01.824[7]; 3. 35G-Barry Gifford, 09:02.322[5]; 4. 0-Brody Robe, 09:03.273[3]; 5. 2K-Kendall Kemp, 09:03.891[11]; 6. 52C-Alex Cammon, 09:04.570[9]; 7. 429-Shelby Stucky, 09:05.005[4]; 8. 9X-Rick Mueller, 09:07.955[8]; 9. 19-Jason Roe, 09:12.478[10]; 10. (DNF) 23S-Heath Myers, 05:20.223[1]; 11. (DNF) 22N-Kevin Newell, 05:21.002[6].

Heat 1 — 1. 429-Shelby Stucky, 02:47.623[1]; 2. M5-Harley Peery, 02:48.249[2]; 3. 2W-Richard Wilson, 02:48.844[4]; 4. 35G-Barry Gifford, 02:49.056[6]; 5. 71-Patrick McManus, 02:50.272[3]; 6. 32R-Daniel Richey, 02:50.598[5]; 7. 52C-Alex Cammon, 02:50.806[7].

Heat 2 — 1. 22N-Kevin Newell, 04:12.666[6]; 2. 44-Braden Stoner, 04:12.744[4]; 3. 23S-Heath Myers, 04:15.022[2]; 4. 78B-Blake Moler, 04:15.196[5]; 5. 38-Scott Brown, 04:20.320[3]; 6. 9X-Rick Mueller, 04:20.847[1]; 7. 19-Jason Roe, 04:20.847[7].

Heat 3 — 1. 0-Brody Robe, 03:49.815[1]; 2. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, 03:51.781[2]; 3. 25C-Johnny Cammon, 03:52.673[6]; 4. 60-Cody Kretchmar, 03:53.442[4]; 5. 11-Erick Chesterman, 03:53.805[5]; 6. 7CJ-Chris Eveland, 03:54.913[3]; 7. 2K-Kendall Kemp, 03:55.819[7].

KSHSAA sites

selected

TOPEKA — Below are the championship sites for the 2019-20 KSHSAA fall and winter activities:

Girls Tennis

(October 18-19)

6A – Topeka Washburn Rural @ Kossover Tennis Center

5A – Pittsburg HS

4A – Wellington HS @ TH Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield

3-2-1A – Kansas City Christian HS @ Harmon Park, Prairie Village

Girls Golf

(October 21-22)

6A - Hutchinson, Carey Park Golf Course

5A - Emporia Municipal Golf Course

4A - Hesston Golf Course

3-1A - Salina Municipal Golf Course

Gymnastics

(October 26)

All Classes - Olathe South HS

Volleyball

(Nov. 1-2)

6A and 5A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Events Center

4A and 3A – Hutchinson, Sports Arena

2A and 1A – Dodge City, United Wireless Arena

Cross Country

(November 2)

6A, 5A and 3A - Lawrence, Rim Rock Farm

4A, 2A and 1A - Wamego Country Club

Boys Soccer

(November 8-9)

6A - Topeka, Hummer Sports Park

5A - Spring Hill HS

4-1A - Wichita, Stryker Complex

Gameday Spirit Showcase

(November 23)

All Classes - Topeka, Expocentre

Football

(November 30)

6A - Emporia State University, Welch Stadium

5A - Pittsburg State University

4A - Topeka, Hummer Sports Park

3A - Hutchinson CC - Gowans Stadium

2A - Salina, USD 305 District Stadium

1A - Fort Hays State, Lewis Field

Debate

(January 17-18)

6A - Hutchinson High School

5A - Hutchinson High School

4-1A - Fort Scott High School

Boys Swimming and Diving

(February 20-22)

6A, Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park

5-1A, Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park

Piano

(February 22)

All Classes - Wichita State University

Girls Wrestling

(February 27)

Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Boys Wrestling

(February 28-29)

6A – Wichita, Hartman Arena

5A – Wichita, Hartman Arena

4A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

3-1A – Fort Hays State University, Gross Memorial Coliseum

Bowling

(March 5-6)

6A – Wichita, Northrock Lanes (March 5)

5-1A – Wichita, Northrock Lanes (March 6)

Boys and Girls Basketball

(March 11-14)

6A – Wichita State University, Charles Koch Arena

5A – Emporia, White Auditorium

4A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

3A – Hutchinson, Hutchinson Sports Arena

2A – Manhattan, Kansas State University, Bramlage Coliseum

1A – Dodge City, United Wireless Arena

Bethel signs

volleyball player

Bethel College volleyball coach Stacy Middleton sigfned Haley Bean of Wichita to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Bean is a middle hitter who played at Wichita Southeast High School. She helped lead Southeast to a 21-17 season and a berth in the Class 6A sub-state finals, falling to eventual state champion Lawrence.

She also played for the FSC Cougars club team, which finished third in the regional championships.

"I am very excited to play volleyball at Bethel College and look forward to the opportunity," Bean said. "[I am] ready for the challenge!"

"It's always great to sign a local student-athlete," Middleton said. "She is a versatile front row player with some height and is a great blocker. Haley has some untapped potential and we are looking forward to adding her to our program."

Bean was an honor roll student at Southeast. She intends to major in the medical field.

BC signs

cheer athlete

Bethel College competitive cheer coach Joseph Gogus signed Morgan Harvey of Dodge City to a letter of intent to compete beginning this fall.

Harvey is a graduate of Dodge City High School.

"I am excited to add Morgan to our program," coach Gogus said. "I know she will be a great fit for our team and we look forward to seeing this incoming freshman showcasing all the skills on the field, court, and mat."

Golf tourney

slated

The GreatLife Fox Ridge Golf Course is sponsoring the Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. June 29.

The tournament is an 18-hole, four-man scramble with six holes each from the red, white and blue tees.

Lunch is included with the registration fee.

For more information or to register, call 283-4666. The registration deadline is June 26.