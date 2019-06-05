What to do this weekend

Around 100 pilots and their passengers are coming to visit Newton as members of The International Cessna 170 Association will, quite literally, descend from the skies and their aircraft this weekend. The pilots will give the public a chance to see the aircraft in action from 8 a.m. to noon on June 8 at the Newton City-County Airport.

Here are three highlights:

1) Bombs away

Cessna 170s, around 5,000 of which were built between 1948 and 1956, fly at around 120 mph. A flour bomb drop competition, as well as short takeoff and spot landing contests between the pilots, will begin at 8 a.m. June 8. Around 30 planes are expected to take part in the events.

2) Meet the pilots

At 10 a.m., visitors are encouraged to view the different models of Cessna 170 airplanes and chat with the pilots, who will be flying in from all over the United States and Canada. Many of the pilots have owned their planes for decades and are well versed in the history of the aircraft.

3) Listen, learn and lunch

A discussion of airplane safety, aviation equipment and other topics will be held at a pilot's forum beginning at 11:30 a.m. Food trucks including Taco Mike's, Salted Creamery and Comfort & Joy will also be set up at the airport to serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you go

When: 8 a.m. to noon, June 8.

Where: Newton City-County Airport, 810 N. Oliver Rd.

How much: Free; bring money to buy lunch.