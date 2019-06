The Walton 21st Century Rural Life Center will host an Ag Camp Farmer’s Market June 7 at the Hilltop Convenience Store, US-50 highway, Walton.

In case of rain, the market will be at the school. The market will be open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. or until sold out. Items for sale include banana bread, zucchini bread, fruit jams, apple butter, pickles, cinnamon rolls, plants, candles, soap and garden-fresh items.