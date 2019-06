The Summer Meal Program runs from June 3 to July 19 (it will be closed July 4 and 5 ). Meals are free to children 18 years and younger. Adults may eat breakfast or lunch for a fee. Here are the locations and times for the program:

Sunset Elementary

Breakfast: 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mobile Sites

New Creation Park: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Springlake Splash Park: 12:30 p.m.- 1 p.m.

10th and Ash Park: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Athletic Park Shelter: 12:30 p.m.- 1 p.m.