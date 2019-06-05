The Newton Farm and Art Market will host a pedal tractor event this weekend in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.

The first 'Peddling Without a License" pedal tractor drive will be open to kids up to 9 years of age. Participants will drive a Case IH MX 285 (with wide front end) through a course of turns using forward and reverse mode. Upon successful, safe, completion of the course, kids will receive an official pedal tractor operators license certificate. Start time will be 8:15 a.m.

NFAM is a new Farmers Market in Newton with an additional focus on Art and being pet-friendly.