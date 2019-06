The Newton Knights of Columbus will host a pork chili dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall, 415 S. Ash.

The menu will include pork chili, tortillas, beans, rice, drink and dessert. Cost is $7 for a large plate, $4.50 for a small plate. All proceeds benefit Heartland Pregnancy Care Center.