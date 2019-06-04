Note to area youth coaches:

Please keep us informed of your team’s progress this summer. You can submit results to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

For baseball and softball teams, we can receive results via GameChanger and other statistical services.

Heat team

drops game

The G2 Heat 14U-Lange squad fell to the Futures 8-7 Monday.

Rylee Schaffer went two for two hitting with an RBI for the Heat. Amber Smith, Piper Seidl and Addy Mueller each added an RBI.

Gabby Dalbom took the loss pitching. Mueller struck out one.

The Heat is 8-6.

Panthers 12U

team falls

WICHITA — The Newton Panthers boys’ 12U baseball team fell to the Wichita Savages 12-6 Monday in play at the Southwest Boys Club league.

The team opened the season with a 10-2 loss to Rose Hill, beat the Spartans 7-5, beat Clearwater 11-5, beat the Mulvane Drillerrs 9-8 and lost to the Arsenal Stars 12-0.

The Panthers are 3-3.

Southwestern

names coach

WINFIELD — Southwestern College has named Garrett Young as it’s new cross country coach.

Young spent the last three years as the assistant track and cross country coach at Kansas Wesleyan.

Young is a KWU graduate, where he was a seven-time all-conference selection in track. He was the KCAC champion in the 1,000-meter run and was an NAIA national qualifier in the indoor 4x800-meter relay.

He also will serve as an assistant track coach at Southwestern.

USM names

new coach

LEAVENWORTH — The University of Saint Mary named Brett Schneider as its new women’s basketball coach.

Schneider was the assistant women’s coach at Texas Tech. He also was an assistant at Memphis, where his teams earned Women’s NIT and Women’s Basketball Invitational berths. He spent two seasons as an assistant at Missouri-Kansas City.

He also coached at Missouri, Sam Houston State and West Texas A&M. He is a 1997 graduate of West Texas A&M, where he earned a master’s degree in 2002.

Thunder names

protected list

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder named its protected list of 24 players.

Under the the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHl and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, a team may protect the rights to players under the following conditions:

“1. (The player) Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.”

Thunder players protected are:

Defensemen (8): Hakon Nilsen, Nolan De Jong, Dillon Donnelly, Keoni Texeira, Dylan Labbe, Tyler Elbrect, Ian Edmondson, Kevin Pattereson.

Forwards (15): Lane Bauer, Ralph Cuddemi, Corey Kalk, Steven Iacobellis, Quentin Shore, Mark MacMillan, Stefan Fournier, Dyson Stevenson, Jakob Stukel, Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Calder Brooks, Hayden Hodgson, Grayson Pawlenchuk, Matt DeBlouw, Guillame Asselin.

Goalie (1): Devin Buffalo.