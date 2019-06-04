Some believe that if abortion remains legal, it must therefore be assumed good. As one who supports the right of women to decide their own destinies, I’ve never said, nor have I ever heard any woman affirm, “abortion is good.” Keeping abortion legal never makes it good.

To my knowledge, no woman ever becomes pregnant in order to have an abortion. When it is recognized that a pregnancy is unwanted, the decision of what to do next is most often accompanied by thoughtful and painful reflection on the precipitating event, the current danger, and the ultimate consequences of the choices at hand. If the decision is to abort the pregnancy, it is seldom — if ever — made lightly.

Abortion is not good, but it must remain legal, and those who choose it as a necessity must be loved and protected through their difficult decision and painful experience. The fact that abortion is legal is no affirmation that it is good.

That is why I strongly support those leaders who continue to ensure that abortion is legal and safe.

As long as sexual behavior is proclaimed the apex of life experiences, unexpected pregnancies will occur. Until society deals with the cause, we must care about the consequences. Abortion is not good; but it must remain legal, safe and available because society makes it necessary.

As a young theology student I spent a summer assigned as a “student chaplain” to a Baltimore Hospital. I often served the “poor ward,” where many disadvantaged women were brought when their attempts to self-abort a pregnancy resulted in horrid injuries. It was a bloody, painful and sad place. I learned then the need that abortion be made legal and safe, and so I remain convinced today.

Then, we all must ever strive to make it rare.

Such striving should begin with improved sex education in our schools. We can’t assume parents will teach their young people the reality of impregnation. We must ensure that our youth know what they are doing and potential consequences when they dabble in sexual activity.

Secondly, we must provide ready availability of contraception for both sexes. An ounce of prevention truly is worth a pound of cure. The threat of punishment, no matter how cruel, has ever inhibited deeply desired behavior.

Then we must spread the consequences to both the parties who spawned the cause. Young men who impregnate a woman must share the dilemma, pain and the decision. If he runs and hides, we must seek and find, and bring him to accountability to participate in the future decisions. No young woman should suffer such a trauma alone.

And there is one more thing we all could do. We as a people could begin to offer real condolences, sympathy and caring to couples who have aborted a potential life. Instead of condemnation and shame, we could provide counseling opportunities and offer means to release the past to the love of God and then be free to live the future.

Some years ago while serving as the rector of an Episcopal Church, every Lent we offered a special worship service dedicated to all the unborn lives lost or denied. We remembered in prayer and commended to our all loving God all miscarried, still-birthed or aborted potential lives. Many women had silently named those lost or rejected. We offered fresh pink carnations in the rear of the church so that women during the Communion could come to the altar and lay upon it the delicate flower in memory of those little ones. We let this service be widely known and every year we experienced a large congregation of women with aching hearts.

One worshipper related to me how after her miscarriage one woman just shrugged it off as if she merely had released an unwanted bodily substance. She carried grief and sorrow alone for years. She attended the service several times and always placed her carnation on the altar. In my own family I placed carnations on the altar for two of our daughters who could not journey to Topeka. They both are now mothers, leaders of their communities and exemplary women.

Under the Alabama law, would they now be subject to execution?

These are several responses to the growing crisis over abortion that might be seriously considered. As a loyal churchman, I’ve often grieved how the church so callously denies the very grace so abundantly extended by God to all. It sadly seems the church’s only response is condemnation, punishment and rejection.

I’m not sure which is the most heinous sin in the eyes of God: the abortion or those who so piously condemn to hell those who choose it. Only God knows, but I will ever place my hope in his grace and mercy.

Father Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest from McPherson.