The newly formed Newton Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Central Kansas Community Foundation, will award its first grants at a reception at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Old Mill Plaza.







The 2019 grant recipients from the Newton Kansas Health Foundation Fund will be recognized with a small reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend. The Newton Kansas Health Foundation Fund was originally made possible as a result of the GROW II matching grant program CKCF organized for our local community. The general purpose of this Fund is to underwrite solutions to local issues as well as the protection and promotion of the health and well-being of individuals and their communities through the encouragement of healthy lifestyles, behaviors and environments.







This year’s recipients include Health Ministries Clinic, who will use funds to help purchase equipment to serve Newton residents; Newton Meals on Wheels, Inc., funds will be used to help with the cost of meals for the Newton elderly population; Ember Hope Youthville, who will use funds for foster care home safety and preparation; Peace Connections, funds will be used to cover the cost of a salad bar to be offered at Circle of Hope meetings.