Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations appearing last week in The Newton Kansan:



• Nathan Dominguez of Newton, who as a senior in high school has filed as a candidate in this fall's board of education election.



• Newton Medical Center, for creating team in the 2019 American heart Walk.



• The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum of Goessel, for announcing the 12th annual Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show.



• The Newton Convention and Tourism Bureau, for hosting the Downtown Art Carnival.



• Jesus “Chuy” Alba, a student at Bethel College, who painted a mural on Haury Hall honoring the class of 2019 in hopes of starting a new tradition at the school.



• Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra, for announcing a June 9 concert.



• Jacob D. Goering of North Newton, who was honored during National Trail Day activities at the Sand Creek Trail in North Newton.



• Hesston Golf Course, for hosting the Class 2A state golf championships.



• Salina Sacred Heart, for winning the school's fifth consecutive state championship at the rain delayed Class 2A state golf championships at Hesston.



• The Newton Rebels summer college baseball team, which has started the season 3-1 on the road and will open their home schedule this week.



• Cory Martens of Newton, who competed in three events at the NCAA West Track and Field Regionals.



• Brylie Ware of Sedgwick, who finished his college baseball career starting 52 games during his senior season at the University of Oklahoma.



• Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, for hosting a women's fair.



• The community of Moundridge, for hosting the annual Black Kettle Festival.



• The Newton City Commission and a working group dedicated to housing for reviewing preliminary results of a housing study.



• Heath Goertzen of Goessel, who was named a NAIA Scholar Athlete as a member of the Bethel College track and field team.



• Michelle Schrag of Moundridge, who was named a NAIA Scholar Athlete as a member of the Bethel College softball team.



• Jodan Hill, Madison McDowell, Leisle Hoffman and Rebecca Mullin of Bethel College Softball, who were each named NAIA Scholar Athletes.



• U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, who was keynote speaker for Memorial Day ceremonies at Greenwood Cemetery.



• New Hope Shelter, for announcing “Dine Out 2 Donate.”



• Charlene Vierthaler, who retired after nearly 40 years teaching in Newton schools.



• Prairie Harvest, for hosting a performance of the Goddard Puppet Ladies.



• The community of Hesston, for hosting a fundraiser to support Landon Wallace, an infant with a rare muscular and respiratory disorder.



• The Meridian Center of Newton, for hosting an adult prom event.



• Newton High School's RaileRobotics Team, for winning a name-the-robot contest at Newton Medical Center and being able to see a demonstration of the robotic arm.



• Deb Roth, who was named vice president of student life at Hesston College.



• Lisa George of Newton, who was named vice president of finance and chief financial officer of Hesston College.



• Rachel Swartzendruber of Hesston, who was named vice president of advancement of Hesston College.



• Newton Medical Center for earning the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades for the third consecutive year.



• Citizens State Bank, for being named a top five home loan originator by Mortgage Investment Services.



• Kyle Wilson of Bethel College Track and Field, who earned a medal in the discus throw at the NAIA track and field championships.



• Grace Thompson of Sedgwick High School, who earned four medals for the cardinals at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships.



• Kallie Anderson of Newton High School track, who won the 100 and 200 meter events t the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships.



• Maggie Remsberg of Newton High School track, who won the 300 meter hurdles at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships.



• The Newton High School 4x100 meter relay team of Maggie Remsberg, Kallie Anderson, Alexis Valle-Ponds and Myriah Nicholson who won the event at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships.



• Damarius Petersen of Newton High School track, for winning the shot put at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships.





• The Halstead High School 4x800 meter relay team of Braden Gerber Isaac Radke, Joshua Talbott and Andrew O'Brien who won the event at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships while setting a new school record in the event.



• Andrew O'Brien of Halstead High School track, for winning his class in the 800 meter run at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships .



• The Hesston High School 4x400 meter relay team of Marisa Vogt, Emily Koehn, Caryn Yoder and Elise Kaiser who won the event at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships while setting a new school record in the event.