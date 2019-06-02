It was June 1973, a time for priests in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita to be informed if they were being reassigned. Father Francis Cox, beloved pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, was to report to Holy Name in Winfield. Father Colin Boor, who was happily serving on a missionary team in Barquisimeto, reluctantly boarded a steamer back to the States to replace Father Cox.

Worldwide, the Catholic Church was in an identity crisis and the newly built parish in South Hutchinson on a very tiny scale was in its own slump. It was tradition to have an ice cream social in June. The parish complex was only 7 years old and was several miles away from the original location on Avenue F in Hutchinson. With the unknown factor of a new pastor, the atmosphere was more uncertain than festive.

Meanwhile, quite unhappy about his reassignment, Father Boor obediently took leave as his fellow missionaries energetically engaged in building a church. Reminiscing about what he had left behind, Father Boor said: “ Chickens wandered through the tent-covered dirt floor amongst the people as they participated in mass. Sometimes I made a makeshift altar with my bicycle. And just when we had enough money for a church building, I get called away! The Advance Register, a weekly newspaper distributed to all Catholics in the diocese was the official publication for all priest assignments. So I phoned my mother as soon as the boat docked. She informed me that I was to report to South Hutchinson, Kansas.”

Very sensitive to the personal relationship people have to their church, Father Boor knew that a good parish priest is both a spiritual leader and a human guest within the people he shepherds. He knew the importance of respecting and participating in the traditions that have evolved throughout the years knowing that each parish has its own characteristics.

Delving through mass schedules and most assuredly the parish budget and income he found, with no little alarm, a weekend blocked out for the parish Fiesta.

“The first event, just days away, was the Our Lady of Guadalupe ice cream social. And they had no ice cream!”

The parish that had lost its much loved pastor and the pastor who had lost his dream of building a parish campus teamed up in the pre-summer of 1973 to throw the customary ice cream social. Would they have known that they were working through the heartache when life as you know it changes direction? Would they have seen themselves connecting the end of one way of life to energize the future life of the parish? There was no time to analyze. Essentially it was dedication to the parish tradition of serving Mexican food with a side of ice cream.

Since that time new families, new ideas, new leaders and yes a new pastor, party on with burgers in the Dinky Diner or ribs and steaks in the gym . The Mexican food line offers enchiladas, fried tacos and pork tostadas. There is a raffle for a car. A ball tournament sounds off with the crack of a bat and the whoops of the crowd. Barbecue smoke wafts through the air. Carnival rides are accompanied by live Mexican bands and singers. Even an emergency vehicle team, assuring everyone that they are off duty, orders enchiladas to go.

What once was called the Ice Cream Social, now the Fiesta, is scheduled for Father's Day weekend this year. Where there once was a gravel parking lot, a church and a parish hall is now a paved parking lot, ball diamonds, bell tower, shrine, renovated church and additions to the original hall. For one weekend the complex will be transformed into a Fiesta. Whether families pack up their dads and head for Saturday night fireworks and Mexican food or whether they pack up a few dozen enchiladas and a family side of beans and rice and head for the camp ground they will see that Father Boor realized his dream of building a church: It just wasn't in Barquisimeto. And they will sense that a much beloved pastor, no matter his name, is one who lives and leads others in the spiritual life, a respectful guest, supporting the traditions of the parish he has been assigned to serve.

Jeanie Suter is a mother and grandmother in Hutchinson.