BUHLER — The Newton Post 2 Senior Knights American Legion baseball team opened the season with an 11-0 loss to the Buhler Nationals Friday in the Hutchinson Showcase Tournament in Buhler.

Buhler led 6-0 through six innings and added five runs in the top of the sixth.

Hunter Carson drove in three runs for Buhler. Korey Holmberg, Briggam McCurdy and Brandon Sides each had two hits.

Cole Lujano had the sole hit for Newton.

Austin Spann threw three innings of relief for the win. McCurdy threw one inning. Cole Ely threw two innings.

Griffin Davis took the loss for Newton, throwing four innings. Zach Kennell finished the game.

The Knights followed with a 7-7 tie against the Wichita Aeros.

Newton trailed 4-1 after the first inning, but scored three runs in the second. The Aeros scored a run in the bottom of the third, but Newton tied the game in the top of the fourth. Each team scored two runs in the sixth inning.

Matt Seirer went two for four for Newton with three RBIs. Ian Akers drove in two runs.

Javier Barboza drove in two runs for the Aeros. Ryan Knipfer went two for three with an RBI. Blake Holt went three for three with an RBI.

Trev Golubski pitched 2.1 innings for Newton with a strikeout. Matt Eldridge finished the game, striking out three.

Knipfer struck out seven for the Aeros in five innings. Barboza struck out one in the sixth inning.

The Knights play the 316 Elite Jones team at 10 a.m. today and the Arsenal Stars at 4 p.m. today.

Bracket play is Sunday.

vs. Buhler

Buhler;003;012;5;—11;10;1

Newton;000;000;0;—0;1;2

McCurdy, Ely 2, Spann (W) 4 and n/a; G.Davis (L), Kennell 5 and n/a.

vs. Aeros

Newton;130;102;—7;6;3

Aeros;401;002;—7;11;3

Golubski, Eldridge (T) 3 and n/a; Knipfer, Barboza (T) and n/a.