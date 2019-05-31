Smoky Hill Construction will continue working on the new water main on Santa Fe Avenue in conjunction with the Downtown Streetscape Project.

Smoky Hill Construction will close westbound Ash St. from Santa Fe Ave. to 7th St. on Thursday, May 30. Eastbound Ash St. will remain open from 7th St. to Santa Fe Eastbound Ash St. will be required to turn south on Santa Fe, since Eastbound Ash Street is closed from Santa Fe to 5th Street. Westbound Ash Street from 5th Street to Santa Fe will remain open and traffic will be able to turn north or south on Santa Fe.

The duration of this westbound closure of Ash St. is expected to be about 2 weeks.