Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, 4000 block of Indiana Terrace, Benny Page Jr., 35, Ottawa, for fleeing and eluding law enforcement. Page fled from law enforcement on a four-wheeler during a call for service and was found at 9:38 a.m.

• 7:56 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of K-68, Pomona, Morrigan Juul, 23, Lyndon, for a Coffey County warrant for failure to appear.

Accident

• 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of I-35, Ottawa, John Massey, 76, Wichita, was southbound in a 2017 Ford Flex when he reportedly hit a bump in the road which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and drive into the median.

Theft

• 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 3800 Montana Road, a 73-year-old Ottawa male reported the theft of two chainsaws and a .22 rifle. The theft occured on an unknown date.

Incident

• 6:42 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Taylor St., Pomona, a 19-year-old Pomona female reported a known male subject struck her in the stomach with his fist. It was also reported that the same male subject tried running her over with a vehicle. The male subject left the area before law enforcement could arrive. This case is under investigation.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Joshua McCurdy, 36, Baldwin City, for interference with law enforcement and criminal carry of weapon after fleeing from police.

• 5:29 a.m. Thursday, 2100 S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Norman Myers, 51, Overbrook, for DUI. possession of opiates, possession of paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at the business.

Incidents

• 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, 200 W. Fourth St., Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa female reported a domestic disturbance with a 37-year-old Ottawa male.

• 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, 200 E. 23rd St., Ottawa, a 61-year-old Ottawa male was found deceased.

• 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, 200 E. 23rd St., Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa female reported being battered by a known male.

• 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of S. Cherry St., Ottawa, a 30-year-old Osawatomie female reported an unknown subject damaged property.

• 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of N. Cleveland St., Ottawa, a 27-year-old Ottawa female reported a known subject damaged property.

• 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Austin Court, a 66-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject damaged property.

• 5:39 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 23-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject passed counterfeit bills. Case is under investigation.

• 7:13 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Somayeh Azizhani, 36, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after causing a minor to be in danger.

Accident

• 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, 900 E. 15th St., Ottawa, Donald Atchison, 83, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject struck his vehicle and left the scene.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of Walnut St., medical call; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

• Thursday: 200 block of E. Fifth St., Ottawa, traffic complaint; 200 block of E. Sixth St., traffic complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; Fourth/Oak St., check utility line.